Bettendorf grabbed a 30-10 victory at the expense of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley during this Iowa football game.

Bettendorf moved in front of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 16-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire in front for a 30-10 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf played in a 44-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

