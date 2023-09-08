Bettendorf handled Urbandale 48-10 in an impressive showing for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 7-0 lead over Urbandale.

The Bulldogs opened a monstrous 24-3 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Bettendorf pulled to a 48-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Bettendorf squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game.

