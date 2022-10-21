Bettendorf mauls Davenport North in strong effort 48-15

Bettendorf rolled past Davenport North for a comfortable 48-15 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 7-0 lead over Davenport North.
The Bulldogs opened a towering 31-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Bettendorf stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats rallied with a 15-10 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.
The last time Bettendorf and Davenport North played in a 17-10 game on October 22, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Bettendorf faced off against Iowa City West and Davenport North took on Davenport Central on October 7 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
