Bettendorf mauls Davenport North in strong effort 48-15

Bettendorf rolled past Davenport North for a comfortable 48-15 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 7-0 lead over Davenport North.

The Bulldogs opened a towering 31-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Bettendorf stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 15-10 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

