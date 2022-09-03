Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blanks Dubuque Hempstead in shutout performance 42-0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense throttled Dubuque Hempstead, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 7-0 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.

The Spartans opened a close 14-0 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 21-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.