Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blanks Dubuque Hempstead in shutout performance 42-0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense throttled Dubuque Hempstead, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 7-0 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.

The Spartans opened a close 14-0 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 21-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 35-0 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

