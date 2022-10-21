Bettendorf Pleasant Valley engineers impressive victory over Iowa City West 35-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley delivered all the smoke to disorient Iowa City West and flew away with a 35-14 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted over Iowa City West 28-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

