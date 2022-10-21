Bettendorf Pleasant Valley engineers impressive victory over Iowa City West 35-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley delivered all the smoke to disorient Iowa City West and flew away with a 35-14 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted over Iowa City West 28-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Iowa City West squared off with October 22, 2021 at Iowa City West High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
