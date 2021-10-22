 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley engulfs Iowa City West in flames 41-20
Iowa City West had no answers as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 41-20 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Spartans darted in front of the Trojans 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

The Spartans darted in front of the Trojans 27-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Iowa City in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

