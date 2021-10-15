 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley hustles by Dubuque Senior in victory 28-14
Stretched out and finally snapped, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put just enough pressure on Dubuque Senior to earn a 28-14 victory at Dubuque Senior High on October 15 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Dubuque Senior after the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense moved to a 7-6 lead over Dubuque Senior at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Spartans and the Rams locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

In recent action on October 1, Dubuque Senior faced off against Davenport West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Bettendorf on October 1 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.

