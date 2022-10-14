 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumps in front fast to dismiss Dubuque Senior in convincing tilt 49-7

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Dubuque Senior 49-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 14-0 lead over Dubuque Senior.

The Spartans opened a massive 35-0 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-7.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Dubuque Senior played in a 28-14 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 30, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Bettendorf and Dubuque Senior took on Davenport West on September 30 at Dubuque Senior High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News