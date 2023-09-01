Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasted Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 36-35 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action. in an extra time thriller at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-14.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.
The Spartans got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
