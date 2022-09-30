Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wallops Bettendorf 44-14

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put away Bettendorf 44-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 21-0 lead over Bettendorf.

The Spartans fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs' 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.