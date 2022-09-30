Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wallops Bettendorf 44-14

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put away Bettendorf 44-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 21-0 lead over Bettendorf.
The Spartans fought to a 30-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs' 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf faced off on October 1, 2021 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
