Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's determined rally upends Iowa City 31-14

Iowa City's fast start served as a wake-up call for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, which rallied for a 31-14 victory on Friday on October 8 in Iowa football action.
The Little Hawks started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over the Little Hawks.
Recently on September 24 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport North in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.