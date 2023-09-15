Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-23 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-3 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.