Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's speedy start jolts Cedar Falls 42-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 42-14 win over Cedar Falls in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.
In recent action on October 15, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls took on Bettendorf on October 15 at Bettendorf High School.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 21-0 lead over Cedar Falls.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense roared to a 35-0 lead over Cedar Falls at the intermission.
The Spartans' reign showed as they carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
