Bettendorf squeezes past Davenport North 17-10
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf nabbed it to nudge past Davenport North 17-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Davenport North squared up on Davenport Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

Bettendorf registered a 17-3 advantage at intermission over Davenport North.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Bulldogs and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Bettendorf fended off Davenport North's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

