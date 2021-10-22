Bettendorf squeezes past Davenport North 17-10

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf nabbed it to nudge past Davenport North 17-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Davenport North squared up on Davenport Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
Bettendorf registered a 17-3 advantage at intermission over Davenport North.
Defense ruled the third quarter as the Bulldogs and the Wildcats were both scoreless.
Bettendorf fended off Davenport North's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
