Bettendorf tames Davenport Central's offense 48-0

No worries, Bettendorf's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 48-0 shutout of Davenport Central during this Iowa football game.
Bettendorf drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Bettendorf pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central faced off on September 24, 2021 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 9, Bettendorf faced off against Muscatine and Davenport Central took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on September 8 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.