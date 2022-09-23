Bettendorf tames Davenport Central's offense 48-0

No worries, Bettendorf's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 48-0 shutout of Davenport Central during this Iowa football game.

Bettendorf drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bettendorf pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

