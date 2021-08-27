Blank check: Geneseo writes off Chicago Comer College Prep 49-0

Geneseo unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Comer College Prep in a 49-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
The Maple Leafs' offense stormed to a 42-0 lead over the Catamounts at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 35-0 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep.
