Blank check: Geneseo writes off Chicago Comer College Prep 49-0
Blank check: Geneseo writes off Chicago Comer College Prep 49-0

Geneseo unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Comer College Prep in a 49-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Maple Leafs' offense stormed to a 42-0 lead over the Catamounts at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 35-0 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep.

