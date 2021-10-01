Blank check: Geneseo writes off Rock Island Alleman 48-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Geneseo blank Rock Island Alleman 48-0 on October 1 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 27-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
The Maple Leafs' offense pulled ahead to a 34-0 lead over the Pioneers at the intermission.
The Maple Leafs' might showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 17 , Geneseo squared up on Galesburg in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
