Blank check: Geneseo writes off Rock Island Alleman 48-0
A suffocating defensive performance helped Geneseo blank Rock Island Alleman 48-0 on October 1 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 27-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

The Maple Leafs' offense pulled ahead to a 34-0 lead over the Pioneers at the intermission.

The Maple Leafs' might showed as they carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Geneseo squared up on Galesburg in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

