Boxed in: Aledo Mercer County's defense bottles Monmouth United's attack 28-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Monmouth United as it was blanked 28-0 by Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Golden Eagles opened a giant 16-0 gap over the Red Storm at halftime.
Aledo Mercer County thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.
Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United squared off with September 10, 2021 at Monmouth United High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
