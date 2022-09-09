Boxed in: Aledo Mercer County's defense bottles Monmouth United's attack 28-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Monmouth United as it was blanked 28-0 by Aledo Mercer County in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles opened a giant 16-0 gap over the Red Storm at halftime.

Aledo Mercer County thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.