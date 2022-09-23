 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boxed in: Peru St. Bede's defense bottles Port Byron Riverdale's attack 2-0

Peru St. Bede played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Peru St. Bede drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The last time Peru St Bede and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 34-21 game on September 25, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

