Aledo Mercer County's speedy start jolts Peru St. Bede

Aledo Mercer County rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 38-13 win over Peru St. Bede in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 20-6 advantage over Peru St. Bede through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-7 edge.

The Bettendorf defense stifles Davenport West

A suffocating defense helped Bettendorf handle Davenport West 48-0 on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf jumped in front of Davenport West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a towering 28-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Bettendorf pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasts Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in multi-OT classic

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasted Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 36-35 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action. in an extra time thriller at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Spartans got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Davenport Assumption overcomes deficit and Davenport North

Davenport North's advantage forced Davenport Assumption to dig down, but it did to earn a 48-21 win Friday in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 1.

Central DeWitt overpowers Goose Lake Northeast in thorough fashion

Central DeWitt left no doubt on Friday, controlling Goose Lake Northeast from start to finish for a 37-14 victory during this Iowa football game.

Dunlap sets early tone to dominate Rock Island

Dunlap scored early and often in a 21-7 win over Rock Island on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Dunlap jumped in front of Rock Island 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Rock Island showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 21-7.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Rock Island and Dunlap faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Rock Island High School.

Geneseo claims victory against Grayslake Central

Geneseo knocked off Grayslake Central 27-7 for an Illinois high school football victory at Geneseo High.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

The third quarter gave Geneseo a 21-7 lead over Grayslake Central.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Grayslake Central and Geneseo faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Grayslake Central High School.

Kewanee allows no points against Erie-Prophetstown

Kewanee's defense throttled Erie-Prophetstown, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Kewanee breathed fire in front of Erie-Prophetstown 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Lena-Winslow takes down Fulton

Lena-Winslow controlled the action to earn an impressive 32-8 win against Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Lena-Winslow opened with a 16-0 advantage over Fulton through the first quarter.

Lena-Winslow charged to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Lena-Winslow and Fulton squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fulton High School.

Recently on Aug. 21, Fulton squared off with Rock Falls in a football game.

Lisle Benet crushes Moline

Lisle Benet recorded a big victory over Moline 38-7 at Moline High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Lisle Benet opened with a 14-7 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Redwings opened a massive 38-7 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Lisle Benet and Moline played in a 24-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield tops Cuba North Fulton

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield dismissed Cuba North Fulton by a 47-8 count in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Orion prevails over Mendota

Orion recorded a big victory over Mendota 56-8 during this Illinois football game.

Rockford Christian Life shuts out Galva

A suffocating defense helped Rockford Christian Life handle Galva 36-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Rockford Christian Life jumped in front of Galva 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles' offense steamrolled in front for a 30-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Rockford Christian Life pulled to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Spring Valley Hall scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Port Byron Riverdale

A swift early pace pushed Spring Valley Hall past Port Byron Riverdale Friday 46-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge grinds out close victory over Colfax Ridgeview

Taylor Ridge Rockridge topped Colfax Ridgeview 39-32 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory at Colfax Ridgeview.

Wilton allows no points against West Liberty

Wilton's defense throttled West Liberty, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

The Beavers fought to a 33-0 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

Wilton breathed fire to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Woodhull Ridgewood races in front to defeat Biggsville West Central

Woodhull Ridgewood rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 46-14 win over Biggsville West Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Woodhull Ridgewood opened with a 24-8 advantage over Biggsville West Central through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 36-8 intermission margin at the Heat's expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

Wyoming Midland overwhelms Calamus-Wheatland

Wyoming Midland scored early and often to roll over Calamus-Wheatland 54-26 on Sept. 1 in Iowa football.

Last season, Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Wyoming Midland High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with North English Valleys in a football game.

