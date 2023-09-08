The Aledo Mercer County defense stifles Cuba North Fulton

Defense dominated as Aledo Mercer County pitched a 47-0 shutout of Cuba North Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Bettendorf dominates Urbandale in convincing showing

Bettendorf handled Urbandale 48-10 in an impressive showing for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 7-0 lead over Urbandale.

The Bulldogs opened a monstrous 24-3 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Bettendorf pulled to a 48-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

North Liberty Liberty comes up short in matchup with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley collected a solid win over North Liberty in a 56-39 verdict in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Bushnell-Prairie City shuts out Galva

A suffocating defense helped Bushnell-Prairie City handle Galva 57-0 for an Illinois high school football victory at Bushnell-Prairie City High on Sept. 8.

Davenport North outlasts Marshalltown

Davenport North collected a solid win over Marshalltown in a 35-21 verdict in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Davenport North darted in front of Marshalltown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Davenport North moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats and the Bobcats each scored in the fourth quarter.

Donnellson Central Lee escapes close call with Durant

Donnellson Central Lee posted a narrow 17-10 win over Durant in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Dubuque Wahlert defeats Clinton

Dubuque Wahlert left no doubt on Friday, controlling Clinton from start to finish for a 63-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Eldridge North Scott collects victory over Davenport Assumption

Eldridge North Scott pushed past Davenport Assumption for a 42-28 win on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-0 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lancers held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Fulton slips past Pearl City/Eastland

Fulton finally found a way to top Pearl City/Eastland 14-6 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The Steamers registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Wildcatz.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Geneseo squeezes past Moline

Geneseo posted a narrow 24-21 win over Moline on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Tough to find an edge early, Geneseo and Moline fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs opened a meager 14-13 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

Geneseo darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons enjoyed an 8-3 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Maquoketa barely beats Goose Lake Northeast

Maquoketa finally found a way to top Goose Lake Northeast 43-34 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Monmouth-Roseville overwhelms Erie-Prophetstown

Monmouth-Roseville dominated Erie-Prophetstown 42-14 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Morrison tops Orion

Morrison controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-14 win against Orion in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Morrison opened with a 6-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense roared in front for a 27-7 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Morrison roared to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs chalked up this decision in spite of the Chargers' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield sprints past Monmouth United

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield pushed past Monmouth United for a 38-18 win in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield moved in front of Monmouth United 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield and Monmouth United were both scoreless.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

Quincy dominates Rock Island

Quincy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-7 win over Rock Island for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Rocks.

Quincy jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rocks managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Sherrard slips past Warrensburg-Latham

Sherrard posted a narrow 24-15 win over Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Sherrard a 7-6 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

The Cardinals jumped a slim margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Cardinals had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 10-0 performance.

Sterling carves slim margin over East Moline United Township

Sterling finally found a way to top East Moline United Township 23-19 at East Moline United Township High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Sterling and East Moline United Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors registered a 20-13 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

East Moline United Township responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 23-19.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge races in front to defeat Port Byron Riverdale

Taylor Ridge Rockridge controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 61-14 victory over Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois high school football victory at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on Sept. 8.

Tipton tacks win on Mt. Pleasant

Tipton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Mt. Pleasant for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The Tigers registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Waterloo West slips past Davenport Central

Waterloo West topped Davenport Central 28-23 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory at Davenport Central High on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Waterloo West and Davenport Central settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Wahawks registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the fourth quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Wahawks' defeat of the Blue Devils.

Calamus-Wheatland squeezes past Victor H-L-V

Calamus-Wheatland topped Victor H-L-V 30-24 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Wilton denies Camanche's challenge

Wilton collected a solid win over Camanche in a 26-6 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Beavers opened a tight 7-0 gap over the Storm at halftime.

Wilton jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 26-6.

