Bettendorf holds off Marion Linn-Mar

Bettendorf posted a narrow 21-14 win over Marion Linn-Mar for an Iowa high school football victory at Marion Linn-Mar High on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a thin 21-14 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's early pace exhausts Cedar Rapids Prairie

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-23 win against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-3 advantage over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Camanche overwhelms Goose Lake Northeast

Camanche dominated from start to finish in an imposing 33-8 win over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Camanche opened with a 13-0 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Camanche breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Camanche High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Central DeWitt.

Davenport Assumption dominates Dubuque Wahlert

Davenport Assumption dominated Dubuque Wahlert 30-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Knights opened a small 16-6 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Knights held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption played in a 34-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a football game.

Davenport West overwhelms Davenport Central

Davenport West left no doubt on Friday, controlling Davenport Central from start to finish for a 36-3 victory in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

The last time Davenport West and Davenport Central played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Muscatine on Aug. 31 at Davenport Central High School.

Central DeWitt races in front to defeat Clinton

Central DeWitt took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Clinton 44-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Clinton squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clinton High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Central DeWitt squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a football game.

Epworth Western Dubuque edges past Eldridge North Scott in tough test

Epworth Western Dubuque finally found a way to top Eldridge North Scott 31-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Bobcats registered a 10-7 advantage at intermission over the Lancers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Bobcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-17 edge.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Farmington prevails over Aledo Mercer County

Farmington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-13 win over Aledo Mercer County for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Farmers registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Farmington pulled to a 36-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Farmers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

Fulton darts by Stockton

Fulton recorded a big victory over Stockton 40-16 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Fulton opened with a 12-0 advantage over Stockton through the first quarter.

The Blackhawks rallied in the second quarter by making it 18-8.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Steamers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Fulton and Stockton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Fulton High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fulton squared off with Lena-Winslow in a football game.

Geneseo defeats East Moline United Township

Geneseo raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-21 win over East Moline United Township for an Illinois high school football victory at Geneseo High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Geneseo and East Moline United Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Geneseo steamrolled to a 41-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Geneseo and East Moline United Township faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Geneseo faced off against Grayslake Central and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Muchin on Sept. 2 at East Moline United Township High School.

Alden-Hebron bests Galva

Alden-Hebron controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-6 win against Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Galva squared off with Rockford Christian Life in a football game.

Iowa City Regina's speedy start jolts Durant

Iowa City Regina controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-12 victory over Durant during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 29-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals registered a 43-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Durant drew within 43-6 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.

Monmouth-Roseville overpowers Port Byron Riverdale in thorough fashion

Monmouth-Roseville recorded a big victory over Port Byron Riverdale 55-22 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Spring Valley Hall in a football game.

Morrison sprints past Erie-Prophetstown

Morrison eventually beat Erie-Prophetstown 32-13 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Morrison jumped ahead over Erie-Prophetstown when the fourth quarter began 25-13.

The Mustangs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 25-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Kewanee in a football game.

Muscatine takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dubuque Hempstead

Muscatine took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Dubuque Hempstead 41-21 at Muscatine High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Muscatine a 20-0 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Mustangs made it 27-14.

Muscatine stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Muskies and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 42-31 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Central.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield posts win at Princeville's expense

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield eventually beat Princeville 55-40 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield squared off with Cuba North Fulton in a football game.

Polo exhales after close call with Woodhull Ridgewood

Polo posted a narrow 48-44 win over Woodhull Ridgewood in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Woodhull Ridgewood squared off with Biggsville West Central in a football game.

Preston Easton Valley tacks win on Calamus-Wheatland

Preston Easton Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-47 win over Calamus-Wheatland in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

The last time Preston Easton Valley and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 73-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

Recently on Sept. 1, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Wyoming Midland in a football game.

Princeton defense stifles Orion

Defense dominated as Princeton pitched a 42-0 shutout of Orion in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Princeton jumped in front of Orion 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Chargers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 28-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Orion faced off against Mendota.

Quincy exhales after close call with Moline

Quincy finally found a way to top Moline 34-27 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 7-0 lead over Moline.

The scoreboard showed the Maroons with a 20-19 lead over the Blue Devils heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy and Moline locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Moline and Quincy faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Moline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Moline faced off against Lisle Benet.

Sterling Newman slips past Rock Island

Sterling Newman finally found a way to top Rock Island 22-20 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rock Island faced off against Dunlap and Sterling Newman took on Sherrard on Sept. 2 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge overcomes Sherrard in seat-squirming affair

Taylor Ridge Rockridge topped Sherrard 31-28 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory at Sherrard High on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Rockets' offense darted in front for a 17-14 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Sherrard moved ahead of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-17 to start the final quarter.

The Rockets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Tigers 14-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard played in a 35-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Tipton denies West Liberty's challenge

Tipton grabbed a 21-11 victory at the expense of West Liberty in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Tipton opened with a 7-3 advantage over West Liberty through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Liberty High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, West Liberty squared off with Wilton in a football game.

Waterloo West posts win at Davenport North's expense

Waterloo West pushed past Davenport North for a 19-3 win on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Waterloo West jumped in front of Davenport North 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Waterloo West stormed to a 19-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Wahawks and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport North squared off with Davenport Assumption in a football game.

Wilton crushes Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Wilton dominated Dyersville Beckman Catholic 47-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Wilton squared off with West Liberty in a football game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.