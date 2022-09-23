Burlington outduels Clinton in competitive clash 42-30

Burlington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 42-30 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The Grayhounds opened an immense 28-12 gap over the River Kings at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Grayhounds' advantage was wide enough to weather the River Kings' 18-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

