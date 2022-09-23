 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burlington outduels Clinton in competitive clash 42-30

  • 0

Burlington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Clinton 42-30 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

The Grayhounds opened an immense 28-12 gap over the River Kings at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Grayhounds' advantage was wide enough to weather the River Kings' 18-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Burlington and Clinton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Clinton squared off with Central DeWitt in a football game . Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News