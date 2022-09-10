Bushnell-Prairie City defeats Galva in lopsided affair 57-24

Bushnell-Prairie City's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Galva during a 57-24 blowout in Illinois high school football on September 10.

The Spartans fought to a 23-8 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Spartans held on with a 34-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.