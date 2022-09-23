Camanche carves slim margin over Anamosa 25-21

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Camanche chalked up in tripping Anamosa 25-21 during this Iowa football game.
The last time Camanche and Anamosa played in a 35-25 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Camanche squared off with Maquoketa in a football game . For more, click here.
