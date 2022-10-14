 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Camanche denies Tipton's challenge 31-13

Camanche knocked off Tipton 31-13 in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Storm opened a tight 12-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Camanche pulled to an 18-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 30, Tipton faced off against Anamosa and Camanche took on Monticello on September 30 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

