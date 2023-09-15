Camanche dominated from start to finish in an imposing 33-8 win over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Camanche opened with a 13-0 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Camanche breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Camanche High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Central DeWitt.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.