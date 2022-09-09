Camanche snatches victory over Maquoketa 27-24

Camanche derailed Maquoketa's hopes after a 27-24 verdict for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.

Tough to find an edge early, Camanche and Maquoketa fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Storm opened a meager 13-10 gap over the Cardinals at halftime.

Maquoketa came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Camanche 24-13.

A 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Storm's defeat of the Cardinals.

