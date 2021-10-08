Camanche's speedy start jolts Goose Lake Northeast 28-14

Camanche broke out to an early lead and topped Goose Lake Northeast 28-14 on October 8 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on September 24, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Tipton and Camanche took on Anamosa on September 24 at Anamosa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Indians a 14-0 lead over the Rebels.
The Indians kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Rebels' expense.
Camanche took control in the third quarter with a 31-21 advantage over Goose Lake Northeast.
