 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Carterville finds its footing in sprinting past Geneseo 36-7

  • 0

Carterville didn't tinker with Geneseo, scoring a 36-7 result in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Carterville a 15-7 lead over Geneseo.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Carterville and Geneseo were both scoreless.

The Lions held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on October 14, Geneseo squared off with Rock Island in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News