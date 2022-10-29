Carterville finds its footing in sprinting past Geneseo 36-7

Carterville didn't tinker with Geneseo, scoring a 36-7 result in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Carterville a 15-7 lead over Geneseo.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Carterville and Geneseo were both scoreless.

The Lions held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

