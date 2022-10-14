Cedar Falls exhales after close call with Bettendorf 10-7

Cedar Falls eventually plied victory away from Bettendorf 10-7 on October 14 in Iowa football action.
Cedar Falls moved in front of Bettendorf 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.
Bettendorf showed some mettle by fighting back to a 10-7 count in the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Bettendorf and Cedar Falls faced off on October 15, 2021 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.
Recently on September 30, Bettendorf squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.