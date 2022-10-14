Cedar Falls exhales after close call with Bettendorf 10-7

Cedar Falls eventually plied victory away from Bettendorf 10-7 on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Falls moved in front of Bettendorf 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Bettendorf showed some mettle by fighting back to a 10-7 count in the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.