Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blanks Davenport West 43-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy corralled Davenport West's offense and never let go to fuel a 43-0 victory at Davenport West High on October 7 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 29-0 lead over Davenport West.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened a giant 36-0 gap over Davenport West at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 36-0 at first quarter.
