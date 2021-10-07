 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blanks Davenport West 43-0
0 Comments

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blanks Davenport West 43-0

  • 0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy corralled Davenport West's offense and never let go to fuel a 43-0 victory at Davenport West High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Recently on September 24 , Davenport West squared up on Dubuque Hempstead in a football game . Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 29-0 lead over Davenport West.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy opened a giant 36-0 gap over Davenport West at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 36-0 at first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News