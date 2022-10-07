Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy stonewalls Davenport West 44-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Davenport West 44-0 in Iowa high school football on October 7.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
The Cougars registered a 23-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy breathed fire to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
