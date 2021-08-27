 Skip to main content
Cedar Rapids Prairie finds small margin for win in tilt with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21
Cedar Rapids Prairie finds small margin for win in tilt with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21

Cedar Rapids Prairie edged Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a close 27-21 encounter in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27. .

The Spartans turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks put the game on ice.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's leverage showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense moved to a 21-7 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at halftime.

The start wasn't the problem for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley, who began with a 7-0 edge over Cedar Rapids Prairie through the end of the first quarter.

