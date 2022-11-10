Cedar Rapids Xavier hammers Eldridge North Scott 38-10

Cedar Rapids Xavier didn't tinker with Eldridge North Scott, scoring a 38-10 result in the win column at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on November 10 in Iowa football action.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.

The Saints fought to a 24-3 halftime margin at the Lancers' expense.

Cedar Rapids Xavier steamrolled to a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

