Cedar Rapids Xavier hammers Eldridge North Scott 38-10

Cedar Rapids Xavier didn't tinker with Eldridge North Scott, scoring a 38-10 result in the win column at Cedar Rapids Xavier High on November 10 in Iowa football action.
Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.
The Saints fought to a 24-3 halftime margin at the Lancers' expense.
Cedar Rapids Xavier steamrolled to a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Cedar Rapids Xavier played in a 20-8 game on September 17, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
Recently on October 28, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.