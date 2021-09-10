 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central DeWitt dances around early hole to trip Clinton 44-28
0 Comments

Central DeWitt dances around early hole to trip Clinton 44-28

  • 0

Central DeWitt fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 44-28 win over Clinton on September 10 in Iowa football action.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 6-6 fourth quarter.

Central DeWitt broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-22 lead over Clinton.

A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Clinton started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Central DeWitt at the end of the first quarter.

Recently on August 26 , Clinton squared up on Davenport West in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News