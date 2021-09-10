Central DeWitt dances around early hole to trip Clinton 44-28

Central DeWitt fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 44-28 win over Clinton on September 10 in Iowa football action.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 6-6 fourth quarter.
Central DeWitt broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-22 lead over Clinton.
A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Clinton started on steady ground by forging an 8-6 lead over Central DeWitt at the end of the first quarter.
