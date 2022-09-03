 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt dispatches Camanche 42-24

Central DeWitt knocked off Camanche 42-24 at Camanche High on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Central DeWitt drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Camanche after the first quarter.

The Sabers' offense steamrolled in front for a 35-12 lead over the Storm at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Sabers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Camanche faced off on September 3, 2021 at Central DeWitt High School. Click here for a recap

