Central DeWitt soars over Clinton 37-14

Central DeWitt dismissed Clinton by a 37-14 count in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 14-0 lead over Clinton.

The Sabers' offense charged in front for a 30-7 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Clinton got within 30-14.

The Sabers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Central DeWitt and Clinton played in a 44-28 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

