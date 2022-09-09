Central DeWitt soars over Clinton 37-14

Central DeWitt dismissed Clinton by a 37-14 count in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 14-0 lead over Clinton.

The Sabers' offense charged in front for a 30-7 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Clinton got within 30-14.

The Sabers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

