Clinton pours it on Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-7

Clinton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-7 in Iowa high school football on October 15.
Clinton moved in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 22-7 to begin the second quarter.
Clinton registered a 29-7 advantage at halftime over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.
The River Kings struck over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 43-7.
Recently on October 1 , Clinton squared up on Fort Madison in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
