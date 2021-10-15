Complete command: Fulton thwarts all counters to defeat Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op 63-14

Fulton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-14 victory over Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
Recently on October 1 , Fulton squared up on Stockton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Fulton's offense jumped on top to a 28-6 lead over Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op at halftime.
The Steamers' might showed as they carried a 56-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
