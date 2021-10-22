Complete command: North Liberty Liberty thwarts all counters to defeat Clinton 45-13

North Liberty didn't tinker around with Clinton. A 45-13 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Clinton squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Defense ruled the first quarter as North Liberty and Clinton were both scoreless.
The Lightning opened a close 17-6 gap over the River Kings at halftime.
North Liberty took charge in front of Clinton 31-6 going into the fourth quarter.
