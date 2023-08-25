Davenport Assumption earned a convincing 34-7 win over Solon for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Davenport Assumption took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Solon after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Davenport Assumption and Solon were both scoreless.

The Knights held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.