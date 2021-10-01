 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption denies Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's challenge 24-12
Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12 during this Iowa football game.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at halftime.

The Knights struck over the Mustangs 17-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 16 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Solon in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

