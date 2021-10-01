Davenport Assumption denies Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's challenge 24-12

Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12 during this Iowa football game.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Davenport Assumption's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at halftime.
The Knights struck over the Mustangs 17-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
