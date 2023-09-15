Davenport Assumption dominated Dubuque Wahlert 30-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Knights opened a small 16-6 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Knights held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption played in a 34-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

