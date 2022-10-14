 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Davenport Assumption edges Vinton-Shellsburg in tough test 12-7

  • 0

Davenport Assumption could finally catch its breath after a close call against Vinton-Shellsburg in a 12-7 victory during this Iowa football game.

The Vikings took a 7-6 lead over the Knights heading to the halftime locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Vikings' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Knights.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 28-21 game on October 14, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Davenport Assumption squared off with Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a football game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West Liberty tops Tipton 16-6

West Liberty notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Tipton 16-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News