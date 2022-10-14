Davenport Assumption edges Vinton-Shellsburg in tough test 12-7

Davenport Assumption could finally catch its breath after a close call against Vinton-Shellsburg in a 12-7 victory during this Iowa football game.

The Vikings took a 7-6 lead over the Knights heading to the halftime locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Vikings' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Knights.

