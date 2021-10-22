 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Assumption finds its footing in victory over Maquoketa 42-14
0 Comments

Davenport Assumption finds its footing in victory over Maquoketa 42-14

  • 0

Davenport Assumption didn't tinker around with Maquoketa. A 42-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Van Horne Benton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News