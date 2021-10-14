 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption gets on early roll, takes victory against Vinton-Shellsburg 28-21
A swift start blazed a winning path for Davenport Assumption during a 28-21 win over Vinton-Shellsburg in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 16-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg.

Davenport Assumption's offense jumped on top to a 22-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption's command showed as it carried a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vinton-Shellsburg rallied in the fourth quarter, but Davenport Assumption skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

