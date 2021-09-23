Davenport Assumption soars over Central DeWitt 41-10

Davenport Assumption's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Central DeWitt 41-10 during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on September 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on September 10 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Knights jumped in front of the Sabers 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
Davenport Assumption kept a 14-10 intermission margin at Central DeWitt's expense.
Davenport Assumption's might showed as it carried a 38-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
