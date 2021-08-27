 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption stomps past Rock Island Alleman 62-0
Davenport Assumption's defense throttled Rock Island Alleman, resulting in a shutout win 62-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Davenport Assumption stormed ahead of Rock Island Alleman 62-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The Knights' offense breathed fire to a 55-0 lead over the Pioneers at the intermission.

The Knights drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Pioneers after the first quarter.

