Davenport Assumption triumphs in strong showing over Maquoketa 42-21

Davenport Assumption built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 42-21 win over Maquoketa in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-7 lead over Maquoketa.

The Knights registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-21.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Maquoketa played in a 42-14 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

