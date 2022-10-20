Davenport Assumption triumphs in strong showing over Maquoketa 42-21

Davenport Assumption built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 42-21 win over Maquoketa in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-7 lead over Maquoketa.
The Knights registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-21.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Maquoketa played in a 42-14 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
